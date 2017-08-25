Pest Control Advice That You Should Start Utilizing

Finding rodents or insects that do not belong in the home can be quite traumatic to many homeowners. It is what you do next that will make a difference in how long these pests remain a problem. Keep reading to get some advice about how to get rid of them for good.

If you're a pet owner, your pets may be the reason pests keep coming back. Take the time to keep your pet's food bowls clean. If any water from their dish is spilled, wipe it up immediately. Store pet food in plastic containers rather than the paper bags they come in. All these things can attract bugs.

Remember that as much as your houseplants might bring life to your home, some of that life might be pests. If you suspect that they are infested with aphids, spray your houseplants regularly with a solution of soap and water. That should be enough to manage the pest problem without exposing your plants and home to insecticides.

Be preventative, not just reactive. Yes, you need to kill whatever pests you have in your home, but be sure to also treat how the problem began in the first place! Is there a crack in your flooring that brought pests in? Get it fixed. Is there a habit that food is left out? Change the practice. This will keep these pests from coming back again and again.

Mix equal parts of sugar and borax together for an all natural pest control. Place the concoction into a glass jar and punch holes in the lid for a reusable container. Sprinkle the all-natural product along the outside of your house. Ants will be attracted to the concoction and will carry it back to their nest effectively ridding your home of ants.

Pests are good at finding small spaces to crawl into so make sure you seal proof your house. Check for any loose windows/doors and get them sealed tightly. Also check the screens in your house for even the smallest holes. If there's a way to get in, they will find it.

If your pest problem is noisy crickets, then your answer is as easy as duct tape. Cut off a strip and lay it with the adhesive side facing up. Place in on the floor or ground near where you hear the crickets. It will attract them, and they will get stuck on it.

Do an inventory of your home, looking specifically for areas of stagnant water. Standing water is a huge attraction for pests. Therefore, you need to thoroughly inspect your plumbing to ensure that there are no leaky pipes. Do not neglect to clean your house plant trays. Without water sources, pests will not thrive in your house.

Make your own inexpensive ant traps using boric acid and sweet liquid. Mix a couple of tablespoons of boric acid powder into a cup of honey, molasses, or simple syrup. Pour the mixture into bottle caps or shallow plastic lids. Place these traps in areas where you have seen ants, but keep them out of the reach of children and pets.

Leaving food crumbs on the floors of your home is uncleanly, but did you know that it could cause an ant infestation? Ants love the smell of food and leaving it around is giving them an invitation to enter your home. Clean up after yourself and store uneaten food in your fridge.

Make sure that you mow your lawn frequently. Mowing your lawn is a great way to get rid of the excess matter that is in your front yard, and will kill some of the bugs left stranded. This is a good way to keep your area looking tidy, while reducing pests around your house.

When you have a flea infestation, it's best to vacuum everything and anything. Start with carpets and rugs, then vacuum chairs and couches, and then your mattresses, too. Once you're done, throw out the bag immediately. If you have a canister vacuum, empty the canister outside into a plastic bag.

If you live in an apartment and can't seem to get your pest problem under control, talk to the building manager. It may be that someone living next to you is the cause of the problem. If that is the case, you will continue seeing pests no matter what you do. Alert the owners or management so that they can perform a full inspection.

If you are experiencing a problem with cockroaches, you should keep all food items in sealed containers. Any containers that have food in them should be sealed tightly to keep bugs out. Food that is vulnerable like that will maintain the health of the cockroach population. Always keep your flour, sugar, and baking supplies sealed up.

Make sure your landscaping is kept far away from your home. When roots crack your foundation, it allows pets to get inside. Bushes also give a good hiding spot to mice or insects, allowing them to get comfortable close to your home. They may then find a route to the inside.

If you have an ant problem, boric acid is your solution. Sprinkle some of this outside. Especially around your home where they are getting in. When ants bring some back to the ant hill, the other ants will eat and and they will die. This will also help keep them from entering your home.

Look online for tips about dealing with pests. There are countless forums and blogs for you to find new ideas about how to control the pests you are dealing with. They can be especially helpful if you feel you have tried everything. Someone can give you an idea you have not tried.

As stated before, you shouldn't hesitate on choosing pest control services. Keeping that in mind, you should also think carefully about the service you choose to enter your home. Make the wise decision by using the advice from this article. You'll be glad you did when your home is pest free.