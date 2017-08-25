Secrets To Finding A Bug Control Answer

Do you have lots of pests and critters creeping about your home at night? Do you hear noises at night that you cannot identify? Homeowners and renters must be ever-vigilant when it comes to pest control. Read this article to find out how you can eliminate pests for good.

Avoid using wood chips and straw around the outside of your house when doing gardening or other outdoor hobbies/activities. Pests tend to be drawn to these substances and will eat them or try to live in them. You should consider using stone or rock whenever possible to avoid having issues.

Do not expect to get rid of pests by keeping your home clean. It is a myth that you can starve out pests. Many pests can eat things that you would not consider food, like paper or glue. The only way to get rid of pests is to address the problem directly.

Kill ants around your home using an easy-to-make home concoction. Combine borax and sugar in a jar in a 1:1 ratio. Sprinkle the mixture around the outside of your home at its foundation and anywhere else you've noticed ants. The sugar will attract the ants, while the borax will kill them.

Be preventative, not just reactive. Yes, you need to kill whatever pests you have in your home, but be sure to also treat how the problem began in the first place! Is there a crack in your flooring that brought pests in? Get it fixed. Is there a habit that food is left out? Change the practice. This will keep these pests from coming back again and again.

It is very important that you put up any food that is not being eaten. A lot of species of pests are drawn to the smell of food, so control food scents. Take the trash out when it's full. Both insects, critters and rodents alike find it hard to resist the smell of garbage.

Do not assume that pests are completely gone just because you have not seen any. If your exterminator wants to come back for a follow-up, you should follow their advice. There is a good chance that there is still a small population in your home that could have come from eggs, so listen to the professional and stick to the follow-up appointment.

Spray white vinegar in areas where you have seen an Ant trail. This acidic substance helps to erase the pheromones that ants use to guide one another to food. This solution will not rid you of your ant problem on its own, but it can keep them at bay while you apply pesticides or take other measures.

Check all of your exterior doors thoroughly. You have to make sure that no daylight is shining through the bottom of them all. Some doors to pay special attention to are your front door and your exterior garage door. If you see daylight, try adjusting the height of their thresholds and possibly adding some weather striping to them.

Check to see that all of your food is airtight and sealed efficiently. If food is not sealed properly, it will give off an odor, which will attract a wide range of insects. This could lead to an infestation, which can cost you a lot of time and money in the long run.

Make sure that you mow your lawn frequently. Mowing your lawn is a great way to get rid of the excess matter that is in your front yard, and will kill some of the bugs left stranded. This is a good way to keep your area looking tidy, while reducing pests around your house.

If you are struggling with an ant problem in your house, make sure you are not feeding your unwanted visitors! Be very diligent about putting away any food after you eat it and keep your countertops and floors clean. Take out your trash regularly and if you have pets, don't leave their food out overnight.

If you've got a termite problem, you'll want a good termiticide. There are two kinds of termite pesticides out there: one that will keep them from coming near your home and the other that kills them. Either compound requires a deep application to your home's foundation. Don't be surprised if you use upwards of 100 gallons.

Read the labels and directions of any pest-control products you use thoroughly. More is not always better. Misapplication or overuse of certain products can be dangerous to the occupants of your home. In some cases, it is even illegal and can result in fines or jail time behind bars.

If you have problems with moles in your yard, set up a trap. You will know a mole is present by the raised portion of your yard that's been tunneled under. Use a shovel to collapse a section of the tunnel (approx. 4"). Set up a mole trap over the collapsed portion and wait for the mole to tunnel through and try to fix the collapse.

If your garden is filled with slugs, use beer as effective remedy. Take an aluminum pie pan into your garden and place it at soil level. Fill it with beer and sit back and watch your snail problems disappear. Snails are attracted to the beer, but cannot get back out of the pie pan.

Get started with pest control by applying the tips you just read. Above all, you want all pests to be outside, not inside. With this knowledge found here, you are now more than ready. Begin protecting your home from pests today by applying what you have learned here.