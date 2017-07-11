Control Those Pests Through The Assistance Of These Tips

Pests are a major problem in millions of homes worldwide. Although they are very small, they can pose a huge problem for your home. Thankfully, there is a way for you to permanently eliminate them. Check out the tips located below that are effective in getting rid of pests for good.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

Make sure that you do not have any candy lying around the area of your home. Candy is made of sugar, which can attract a wide assortment of bugs. Therefore, the best thing that you can do is eat in the kitchen and make sure that candy does not get into other areas of the house.

Mix equal parts of sugar and borax together for an all natural pest control. Place the concoction into a glass jar and punch holes in the lid for a reusable container. Sprinkle the all-natural product along the outside of your house. Ants will be attracted to the concoction and will carry it back to their nest effectively ridding your home of ants.

If you believe you have bed bugs, you can help control the population by washing your clothes. However, you have to be careful when doing so. Put all of your clothing into a plastic bag. Seal it up to take it to the laundry room. Wash it all in the hottest water possible and then dry it on high heat. Remember that it is very hard to eradicate bed bugs on your own, so call around and see if a company will do a free inspection for you.

If you have problems with moles in your yard, set up a trap. You will know a mole is present by the raised portion of your yard that's been tunneled under. Use a shovel to collapse a section of the tunnel (approx. 4"). Set up a mole trap over the collapsed portion and wait for the mole to tunnel through and try to fix the collapse.

Go through the foundation and roof of your house to ensure that there're no cracks or holes that pests can get into. If you find any, make sure you seal them up as soon as possible. Try to avoid using typical caulk as they usually can chew through this. Your best bet is to use something made with copper or mesh.

Be preventative, not just reactive. Yes, you need to kill whatever pests you have in your home, but be sure to also treat how the problem began in the first place! Is there a crack in your flooring that brought pests in? Get it fixed. Is there a habit that food is left out? Change the practice. This will keep these pests from coming back again and again.

Do you have mice or other rodents in your house? You need to look at your home's exterior for small openings that animals can squeeze through. Fill cracks with clean scouring pads and/or place a small amount of rat poison in there. In some instances, odor repellents like mustard oil might work.

Check to see if the shingles in your home are in need of repair every few months or so. Bugs will tend to feast on anything that is molding or breaking down, especially wood. Try to keep your home up to date if you want to avoid a bug problem in the future.

One of the biggest sources of pests entering your home is the type of mulch you use on the outside garden beds. If you are using wood chips, termites are attracted to this and will get inside your home from it being in close proximity. Use rocks and stone in your garden instead to eliminate this problem.

If you need help with getting rid of your pest, give a call to the National Pesticide Information Center. You will be able to ask your questions about pesticides and learn how to use these products safely and efficiently. You should also ask about alternatives you can use against pest.

Deal with hives after dark, preferably. To rid your home of beehives, spray a foam wasp and bee insecticide. These foams can be sprayed a long way and can kill off bees from far away. The bees will not be as active at night, so you can spray them then and then monitor the situation over the next few days. When you're sure all the bees are gone, then you can take the hive down.

If you are trying to get rid of pests in your home, you should think carefully if you have children and/or pets. Many of the chemicals that are in pesticides can be harmful to them. Get them out of the house for a few hours if you have no other choice.

Try to learn what you can about the pest that is invading your home. The more that you know about its habits and ideal diet the more that you can do to keep them out of your home. For example, cockroaches love paper, so you would not want to have newspaper stored anywhere in your home.

As you can see, you don't have to always spend a lot in order to get the pest control results you desire. Not every pest control problem requires the help of a professional. That is where your pest control skills can shine. If you use the tips given here, you can eliminate many of your pest control problems for a reasonable price.