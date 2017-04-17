Home Sweet House: Great House Enhancement Tips

Whether you own a crumbling, century-old Victorian, in need of a complete overhaul or an 80s-era gem, that needs a new kitchen, most homes can benefit from a bit of home improvement. All at once or a little at a time, this article will show you how to keep costs down and get the home you desire.

A beginner's tip for home improvement is to think about what you personally want to accomplish. You will enjoy your home much more if it reflects who you are.

When it comes to home improvement, be sure to weigh the cost of purchasing CFL bulbs for your home. While they do save energy because of lower wattage usage, the upfront cost is higher than regular bulbs. Also, they may pose a health hazard to you if ever broken due to the amount of mercury used inside the bulb.

Store your glue bottles upside down! Ever get annoyed when the tips of your glue bottled inevitably dry up between uses? Removing those plugs of glue is no fun. To prevent this just turn your tightly capped glue bottle upside down and sit it down inside another container to keep it propped up.

Always keep the big picture in mind when embarking on a long term home improvement project. Your budget may dictate that you break up a project into several smaller, more manageable pieces, but take care that the finished product doesn't look like a hodgepodge of unrelated, poorly thought out elements.

If you have tiles in your bathroom, make sure to use bath rugs in front of your toilet and bathtub. Adding bath rugs not only adds a touch of personality to your bathroom, but also keeps you from slipping and falling; try rugs with different patterns and designs for a look that is uniquely your own.

To make the roof on your real estate last as long as possible you should make sure there are power vents installed to draw hot air out of the attic space. This will keep the underside of the roof cooled down so that it does not cook your shingles the way a frying pan cooks and egg.

Increase your homes efficiency to improve your personal finance. A lot of the heat you pay for is escaping out of cracks in doorframes, windows, and through poor insulation. By investing in ways to make your home more efficient, you can cut your bills down tremendously. LED Light bulbs are another easy way to save extra money.

Having proper lighting that works well in an area can make a big difference. The brighter the room the more welcoming. Just adding another lamp can make a huge difference. Increasing the light in darker rooms will do wonders to improve the look of your entire house.

If you are doing a home improvement project that involves demolition, slow down and take your time. It may be exciting to smash that wall open, but you could damage structural supports, plumbing, or electrical connections. The same is true of pulling down cabinets and other fixtures. Once you've demolished it, it can't be put back, so pay attention to what you're doing.

Before making a major investment in landscaping materials and plants, check with your local garden center. Most lawn and garden companies are more than willing to discuss preliminary landscape design and strategy for little to no cost. This ensures that you select plants that are compatible with your maintenance expectations, soil type, and amount of sun and shade.

Instead of using a table lamp, choose a floor lamp; this will free up much-needed space on your nightstand. Floor lamps stand freely and take up less space. They can also be more easily moved around, since they do not require an entire other surface to rest on. Select a lamp that has an attractive design that fits your style.

Kitchen cabinets can be extremely heavy. Make them lighter by removing the doors and drawers from all of your new cabinets before installing them. The lighter cabinets will be easier to maneuver and there will be nothing to get in your way as you screw the cabinets to the wall.

Sunrooms are a great addition to any home and they add both value and activity. Enjoy relaxation at its best and enhance the aesthetics of your home by choosing to build a sunroom. Let the sun shine through! A sunroom provides energy for your home and it is definitely a great home remodeling project.

When painting your bathroom, kitchen, or other area that sees lots of moisture (or kids' hands), choose a semi-gloss or high-gloss paint. Unlike flat (matte) paints, glossy surfaces are easier to wipe clean and are less likely to show spots when exposed to moisture from steamy showers or boiling pots.

A remodeling project can add tremendous value to your number one investment -- your home. The project has to be done right though, or it's not worth doing at all. In this article we have discussed some of the top time and money saving tips for completing your next home improvement project. Follow these tips and you're sure to see a savings when tackling your next remodeling project.