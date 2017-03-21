Advance Your Home'S Worth With These Recommendations

Owning your own home is a great experience, but it is not without its responsibilities. Every house requires maintenance and beyond that, every house can benefit from home improvements. You need not be afraid of doing your own work on your home. With a few quick hints like the ones below, you can attack home improvement work with confidence.

When doing a DIY home improvement project, put safety first. Make sure you wear protective equipment such as a hard hat and goggles when needed. Use power tools (especially ones you are not familiar with) with extreme caution. Read the directions and ask for help when needed. Home improvement stores are a great resource of information.

Painting the interior walls of your home can be a great way to freshen up your decor. Painting is inexpensive and allows for much creativity, based on your color choices. It's also easy to change, should you decide to go in a different direction. To add a quick and effective punch to any room just grab a can of paint and go!

Self adhesive drywall patches are a must-have home improvement. These patches come in many forms ranging from mesh drywall tape to those made of a polymer material. Press them carefully into place using an iron. Be careful not to scorch the patch or the wall surface. Paint right over the patch and you'll never know it's there.

If you don't want to invest money into buying a slipcover for your chair, you can make your own from a bed sheet. Buy a twin or queen-size bed sheet from cotton in the color of your choice. Drape it over your chair, and affix it with safety pins in a fashion that isn't noticeable.

Installing ceiling fans will reduce your energy bill, add value to your home and improve the look of your home. Ceiling fans circulate and cool the air in your home, especially during summer nights. This can really help to lower the cost of air conditioning. Ceiling fans also add a touch of style unlike any other accessory!

Hiring a professional organizer for a home storage makeover, can do wonders for your home's look. Most of us have catch all areas throughout the house, where items tend to go to die. We all have areas that we look at and say that we'll straighten it out tomorrow. A professional organizer can suggest changes you can make to avoid these problem areas and make your home more efficient.

If you are a handy person and can understand plans, consider doing some home improvement jobs yourself. Small and simple projects can improve the overall look of your home. By doing it yourself, you save money and avoid the aggravation of researching a contractor for minor jobs. You will feel more confident and much prouder of your home.

Almost all DIY projects are pretty easy and self-explanatory. Most people can paint a room, clean storm windows, and make minor repairs. Be careful not to overextend your actual DIY abilities in more complex areas. Unless you really know what you are doing, you are likely to have trouble (and encounter danger) with projects such as DIY electrical wiring and DIY sewer line replacement. Call an expert!

If you have decided to do your own repainting of your home's exterior, remember to paint surfaces from the top down. Begin first with the gutters. The fascia boards, and the eaves of your house. When this part is finished, work your way downward to the main surfaces. You can save yourself a considerable amount of time by using a high-quality 4-inch brush. Check often for drips and streaks since they are more difficult to clean up after the paint is dried.

Create space with cabinets. Building new cabinets in your home is a simple home improvement project that has multiple uses. Not only are handmade cabinets useful space-makers, they can also be beautifully stained to match any home's decor. Adding your own unique viewpoint can give your home a personal touch without harming any value it may have.

To make your doors feel new, replace your doorknobs. While purchasing a new door can be extremely costly, new doorknobs are available at a very low cost. A clean and new looking doorknob can change the appearance of your entire door. Try to pick out a doorknob that compliments your house's style.

A creative way to improve your home is to put paintings up in each room. You can choose several smaller paintings or one or two large ones for each room. This will give each room its own unique feel and provide a feeling of comfort. Paintings, being relatively cheap, also will not hurt your wallet too much.

When doing home improvement projects on your house, sometimes remodeling unfinished areas offers the most affordable opportunities to increase the value and functionality of your home. Refinishing the basement of your home not only increases the amount of usable living space in your house, it also will give your home better market value.

If you are wanting to improve your kitchen or bathroom, then ensure you turn the water off. Working on or near pipes without shutting the water off first is a recipe for disaster.

Make each room in your home look expensive by adding one high-end piece of furniture. Each room needs a focal point; otherwise, everything just blurs together and the room has no sparkle. Choose one special piece of furniture; a great armoire, a trompe l'oleil chest, an oversize mirror with an ornate frame or something else special and unique to dress up each room. Your friends will think you've hired a designer.

Remember, tape is usually a temporary fix! Taping something can be handy to do in a pinch, but tape will degrade and or tear over time. Don't let an old project come back to haunt you! Do the project right when you have some time. The only time that tape is a solution to a problem is during electrical work, when you can use electric tape to insulate the wiring from water (and even then heat-shrink strips are a better choice).

Put in a backer board of cement when installing tile anywhere there is moisture. The cement will block the moisture, preventing it from damaging the drywall. If drywall is exposed to moisture, mold and mildew will damage the wall.

Little tips like these can keep the home improvement process painless and keep homeowners from getting frustrated. Working on your house should be an enjoyable and rewarding experience; educating yourself on the subject will ensure that this is the case. When you have the proper information ahead of time, even the most complex home improvement project can be a snap.